Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler made the following statement today, thanking voters for their support in the August Primary as she seeks re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It has been my honor to take the common sense ideas from MO’s 4th District to Washington and fight for them. As a result, our military is being rebuilt. Our farmers and ranchers are feeding the world. Veterans are being prioritized. Life and religious freedom are being defended. Drug cartel tactics are being thwarted and government agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are delivering more timely assistance in times of disaster.

~See more in the Boone County Journal~