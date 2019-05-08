Last Friday Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (MO-04) hosted a ceremony to dedicate the downtown Columbia Post Office in honor of Spc. Sterling Wyatt, a Columbia native who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012. Hartzler’s bill to dedicate the Columbia Post Office in Wyatt’s honor was signed into law in December 2018.

The dedication ceremony was attended by United States Post Office officials, community leaders, and the Wyatt family. During the ceremony, a plaque honoring Spc. Wyatt was unveiled to be hung inside the building. Congresswoman Hartzler also presented the Wyatt family with a copy of the legislation that President Trump signed in December of 2018, authorizing the dedication of the downtown Post Office in Wyatt’s honor.

“It was a privilege to honor Sterling today,” Hartzler said. “His service to our country set an amazing example to the rest of our nation, and he is worthy of this ceremony. Having this post office named after him will allow us to commemorate his patriotism forever and inspire future generations.”

“We are overwhelmed, honored and humbled by the continued outpouring of support and love by our community, family and friends as they remember and honor our son, Sterling,” Spc. Wyatt’s family said of Hartzler’s bill that was signed into law, dedicating the post office in Sterling’s honor. “Knowing our son’s sacrifice is and will be remembered is such a blessing and comfort. Our family is so very grateful and blessed.”

Born and raised in Columbia, Wyatt graduated from Rock Bridge High School in 2009. Soon after, he joined the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Washington. He was later deployed abroad to serve his country. While on patrol in Kandahar, Afghanistan in 2012, Spc. Wyatt’s vehicle was attacked by an improvised explosive device (IED). The impact was fatal to 21-year old Wyatt.

In the wake of his death, Columbia constituents wrote to Rep. Hartzler requesting the Columbia Post Office be named in Wyatt’s honor. The Congresswoman met with the young soldier’s parents and then introduced the historic bill, H.R. 4960, to dedicate the downtown Columbia Post Office in his honor. It passed the House in July of 2018, the Senate in November, and the President signed it into law on December 6, 2018.