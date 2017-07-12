Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) announced Friday that Columbia Regional Airport has been awarded a $1,945,937 million grant for airport improvements. Hartzler has supported and worked with Columbia Regional Airport in the past to obtain federal funding and was glad to hear Columbia Regional Airport would be able to improve their runways.

This funding is another step in the right direction as the Columbia Regional Airport continues the process to upgrade its services and expand into an airport that can serve more consumers.

“This money will enable the airport to improve their runways and install taxiway lighting,” Hartzler said. “It is a vital component to the Columbia Regional Airport’s master plan to provide air service second to none and expand aid service, making mid-Missouri a destination location for business development and personal travel.”