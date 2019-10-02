The countdown to the annual Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival has officially begun. Each year, Hartsburg holds a long-loved community event, dedicated to the celebration of the pumpkin. This town tradition, which originally began in October 1991, will be returning for its twenty-eighth festival in a matter of weeks. The event will be held October 12-13 and is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Though the village of Hartsburg serves as a home to approximately 107 residents (2017), the entire community rallies each year, putting on one of the largest, best-known fall festivals in the state of Missouri. Over the decades, this event has grown progressively larger. In its first year, around 6,000 people attended. Now, the festival draws in crowds well over 40,000 people in size. The festival’s record-high turnout was set recently, when 50,000 people came to celebrate in Hartsburg.

By Sofi Zeman