Lead Photo: A stabbing victim was driven to the fire station on Tuesday afternoon.

A Hartsburg man was hospitalized after being stabbed and a member of his family taken into custody after the domestic assault on Tuesday evening.

The victim, 73, a resident of the 16100 James Sapp Rd., was driven to the Ashland fire station on Henry Clay just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A second victim, 23, who drove the victim to the fire station was shirtless and displayed open wounds and scrapes similar to injuries from a fight.

After the older man was initially treated by EMTs, he was transported by ambulance. The second victim drove himself to the hospital and was treated for his injuries. Sheriff’s officials did not know the medical status of the victims on Wednesday morning.

Ashland Police and a deputy from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene and left shortly after the ambulance transported the victim.

The suspect, 18, was taken into custody by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and taken to a facility due to “concerns about him,” according to Detective Tom O’Sullivan. An arrest has not yet been made in the attack.