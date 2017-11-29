A chaplain from Hartsburg, Missouri, Robert Jackson, Jr, has returned home to Southern Boone County after assisting the federal medical response to Hurricane Maria as part of the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS). Mr. Jackson, Jr serves as a member of an NDMS Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT).

As of Wednesday, NDMS personnel along with U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (USPHS) officers have provided care to more than 31,700 people affected by the storm.

“Hurricane Maria caused devastation across much of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and NDMS members from throughout our nation are helping respond to the residents’ medical needs,” said NDMS’ Acting Director Ron Miller. “When a state or U.S. territory requests our assistance, we will be there to provide the best care in the worst of times.”

