Southern Boone resident Chris Harmon is the only new candidate to sign up for the April election for the Southern Boone School Board.

As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, with three hours before the deadline, Harmon was the only new candidate in either the school board or the city races.

Harmon’s entry into the field means that an election will actually have to be held. School districts are not compelled to pay for elections if they do not have contested races.

Harmon will face veteran board member Joe Miller and former board member George Carney – who lost his seat in a conetest of drawing names from a hat – with Price Nichols last year. Incumbent Craig O’Keefe had not signed up to run as of early Tuesday afternoon and indicated he would not likely want to be on the board for another term.

By Bruce Wallace