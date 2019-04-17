Traffic will be rerouted beginning Thursday, April 18, as Hardwick Lane will be closed for two weeks, weather depending.

“During this time, we will be constructing the intersection of Hardwick Lane and Baldridge. When it’s complete, traffic will be able to go north through Cartwright to Route H,” said Jason Kemna associate of the Potterfield Group.

“Angel Lane and Route H will be available to rerouted traffic,” said Mayor Gene Rhorer.

MoDot requires a new entry and exit road for Cartwright Industrial Park, taking traffic off of the existing roundabout on Route H.

By Carson Blake