Ashland residents share tips for beating the heat

The second week of June in mid-Missouri has brought heat typically reserved for the later months of the summer, with 90-degree temperatures more indicative of late July and August.

As much as the heat stops a person in their tracks and makes one want to pause in front of a large fan with a glass of ice in their hands, the heat can’t be completely avoided.

Staying safe while working outside isn’t hard to do but takes some thought.

Ashland resident Asher Gardner suggests finding shade while exposed to the sun.

The Mayo Clinic, on its online site for patient care and health information, advises people to protect themselves against sunburn by wearing wide-brimmed hats and applying sunscreen every two hours.

By Briley Eilers