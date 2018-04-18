Young and old.

Male and female. All outstanding athletes.

They will gather this Saturday at Southern Boone High School.

The first class of the Southern Boone Athletic Hall of Fame will be honored this weekend.

The Hall of Fame Ceremony will be on Saturday, April 21 at the high school gym. The first class of inductees will be honored in a ceremony with doors opening at 5:00 and the ceremony beginning at 6:00.

Tickets to the event are on sale at the door and are $10 and $5 for students, under 5 children are free. All proceeds will go towards future Hall of Fame events and activities.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace