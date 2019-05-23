Lead Photo: Southern Boone High School held this year’s commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 19. The Class of 2019 had 130 students walk across the stage and is one of the larger classes of the last few years. If kindergarten expectations are anything to bank on, SoBoCo’s graduating classes will soon far exceed today’s number of seniors. Above, Brett Price and Grace Pounds follow the procession after receiving their diplomas.

Lead Story:

Governor Mike Parson is expressing his appreciation of the state’s first responders and Missourians who came to the aid of their neighbors during a night of widespread tornadoes and dangerous severe weather. Law enforcement has confirmed three deaths in Golden City, in Barton County. In addition, among the areas hardest hit were Jefferson City, Carl Junction, and Eldon.

“Across the state, Missouri’s first responders once again responded quickly and with strong coordination as much of the state dealt with extremely dangerous conditions that left people injured, trapped in homes, and tragically led to the death of three people,” Governor Parson said. “I want our responders and all the neighbors who acted selflessly to help their neighbors to know how much their heroic efforts are appreciated by all Missourians.”

With many buildings and areas being compromised, Governor Parson announced that non-essential state employees in the Jefferson City area should not report to work Thursday, May 23.