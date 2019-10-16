The Goshen Church Ladies Circle is an organization that was formed in 1975. It is currently composed of four original members of the group, daughters and granddaughters of the founding group and additional ladies in the church. Since its founding, the group has held an annual bazaar to raise church funds and support the needs of both families at Christmas and the Southern Boone Buddy Pack program. This year’s bazaar will be the group’s 44th and will take place on October 26.

The bazaar will be held alongside Goshen Church’s annual chicken supper at Goshen Primitive Church in Hartsburg at 4:00p.m. Proceeds from the chicken supper will go to funding the church’s youth group and camp, as well as additional church-wide activities. The bazaar will feature various crafts and baked goods, among other homemade items.

By Sofi Zeman