Reporting and writing for the Boone County Journal in recent months has been enjoyable and beneficial. Gene Rohrer, owner of the Boone County Journal, agreed to make donations to two of my favorite civic organizations in lieu of pay, the Southern Boone Learning Garden and Helping Hands of Southern Boone. Today I’m writing about Helping Hands.

The Helping Hands of Southern Boone is starting its Project Warm drive for this winter. Project Warm is a program from Helping Hands which provides coats to those who need them. People can go to a Project Warm location in Ashland and either take a coat you need – or leave a coat. There will be locations at the Ashland Pharmacy, at the Copper Kettle and at 800 S. Henry Clay.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Ernie Wren