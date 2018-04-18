The Southern Boone School Board had a few new faces and names at their regular April meeting on Monday.

But one face and name stayed in the same position.

Barrett Glascock was voted to be the school board president by his fellow board members for the second consecutive year at the meeting. Board member Steve Condron was voted to be vice-president. Both votes were nearly unanimous as Price Nichols cast the only “Nay” vote for both Glascock and Condron.

Kris Harmon and Joe Miller were sworn in as the new board formed and board member Craig O’Keefe exited the board. Glascock thanked members of the public for passing the recent bond issue as the school board officially certified the vote from the election earlier in the month.

~ Get more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace