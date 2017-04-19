The Southern Boone R-1 School Board selected Barrett Glascock as its new president on Monday during their regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

Glascock will be serving his second term as board president. Price Nichols was elected by board members as vice president. New board member Dawn Sapp and returning board members Price Nichols and Kevin Schupp were sworn in.

Board member Joe Miller saluted out-going member George Carney.

“George stepped in during some turbulent times,” Miller said, “he has had a passion for the district and the kids in this district.”

• The school board received and accepted resignations from:

Nancy Rupard, MS Administrative Assistant; Ethan Buck, MS art; Karen Morgan, HS Special Education; Necole Palmer, speech pathologiest; Starla Landers, Elementary special education.

• The district approved the following hires:

Ashley Van Black, 5th grade; Mike Johnson, HS social studies; Erica Raines, HS communication arts; Candice Donoho, paraprofessional; Nick Carlos, Elementary paraprofessional; Audra Woodard, speech pathologist; Rachael Hensley, speech pathologist; Haley Bergman, speech pathologist; Russell Pearcy, HS communications arts; Joseph Brown, MS science; Tim Carlson, groundskeeper.

By Bruce Wallace