Lead Photo: Southern Boone County resident Barrett Glascock is the recipient of a Lieutenant Governor Senior Service award for fifty years of participation in the Ashland Optimist Club. Mr. Glascock also received proclamations from Senator Rowden and Representative Walsh. From left, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, Barrett Glascock and Rep. Sara Walsh.

Glascock honored at State Capitol:

Southern Boone has a long and proud tradition of volunteer service. The Lieutenant Governor Senior Service Award program is a great way to honor this American tradition and thank those who, by demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service.

Barrett Glascock, of Southern Boone County, is a prime example of dedicated community service and was nominated by Rep. Sara Walsh’s office for one of this year’s Senior Service awards.

Glascock was selected among this year’s Lieutenant Governor Senior Service Award winners. For over fifty years, Glascock has contributed to programs such as the Optimist Club, Southern Boone Economic Development Committee, Ashland City Council and the Southern Boone Fire Protection District, just to name a few.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award is intended to promote and highlight the positive accomplishments Missouri’s senior citizens provide their local communities. Individuals should be at least 60 years of age and volunteer a minimum of 25 hours per year.

