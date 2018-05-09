Senior Class with a ‘big heart’

It is a Southern Boone High School senior class that can be described, according to their principal and a class leader, in two words.

The Southern Boone High School will have 110 seniors eligible to walk across the stage this Sunday, May 13 at 2 p.m. at the high school gym. According to SoBoCo principal Dale Van Deven, the doors will open at noon. The commencement ceremony will last about two hours and include the address by class president Chris Bonderer and special music.

The two words, agree Van Deven and Bonderer, are: “Riley Tade.”

“We are a big-hearted group of graduates,” Bonderer said. “I think we are the most selfless class that has gone through Southern Boone.”

Principal Van Deven says the graduating Eagles are certainly above average when it has come to academics – including test scores – as well as the fine arts, athletics and talented in many ways. However, Van Deven said it first and simplest: “It’s about Riley Tade.”

By Bruce Wallace