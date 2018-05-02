This past weekend was the Ashland Garden Club’s annual plant sale. We had to postpone the sale for 2 weeks due to winter like conditions.

We want to say a “big thanks” to all who came and bought plants.

We also want to say thank you to the Southern Boone FFA students and Mrs. Hammett for supplying plants and baskets from the school’s greenhouse. Students helped at the sale both days which was a big help to the club.

The sale was at the Southern Boone Senior Center and we want to thank the Senior Center for their assistance.

Because of the cooperation of all we will once again be able to maintain the 7 flower beds, plant trees, buy benches for the park and give a $500 scholarship to a Southern Boone County student annually. This year’s recipient is Tessa Jennings.

Submitted by Marilyn McGuire