At the Ashland Garden Club meeting in December four Federated Garden Club Lifetime Membership Awards were presented to members who have served for many years with the Ashland Garden Club. They have been very devoted to the the success of the club and helped the community with keeping the Ashland area looking beautiful for all to enjoy. Thanks to each of them for their service by honoring them a Lifetime Membership to the Federated Garden Club of Missouri. Each one received an award and pin to FGCM as a very special honor and recognition of their distinguished service. Pictured left to right: Cheryl Field, President presenting awards to Janice Spears, Carol Skinner, JoAnn Bullard, not pictured Louise Dusenbery.