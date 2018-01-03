The Ashland Garden Club was organized in October of 1957 at the home of Mrs. IIah Moss Richardson with a total of 15 members present. Meetings were held in members homes monthly. In January of 1958 the club became a member of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri and the National Council of State Garden Clubs.

The first president was Mrs.Mabel Russell, vice president, Mrs. Wilkadelle Sapp and Mrs. Dixie Whitfield, treasurer. Other charter members are as follows: Mrs. Jesse Crane, Mrs. John Hall, Mrs. Roger Hall, Mrs. Ethelda Henry, Mrs. Edwin Nichols, Mrs. Annabelle Pauley, Mrs. Anita Sapp, Mrs. Margaret Smith, Mrs. Silva Walker, Mrs. Maude Whitefield and Mrs. Dorothy Zumwalt.

Please note: The next meeting is Tuesday, January 9th at 7:00 pm. The meeting is held at the Senior Center on Douglas Drive. Kelly Redford, a professional landscaper will be our speaker for the evening. You do not have to be a member to attend.

Submitted by Marilyn McGuire