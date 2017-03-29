By Marilyn McGuire

The annual garden club “Plant Sale” is coming up in a few weeks on April 21-22.

I would like you to consider the following question: Why would I want to buy from this sale when I have so many options at the big box stores and local nurseries in the area? I’d like to give you some reasons to consider buying from this annual sale:

• First of all we always give at least one scholarship yearly to a SoBoCo student entering college to study agriculture, conservation, horticulture or a related study. Some years we have given two scholarships if we have the funds.

• The profits from the sale goes back into our city to improve and maintain city flower beds, plant trees, provide education through the Junior Garden Club. Recently a Bluebird trail has been placed in the Ashland Ridge Park.

In past years we dedicated a Pink flower bed to all women who have had or are currently going breast cancer. The Blue Star Memorial was dedicated and placed in the park to honor all Veterans. Other monies have been spent on several Arbor Day trees, memorial trees or a new park benches. We support the Buddy Pack Program, the Learning Garden and gardening books of the library.

The sale starts on Friday, April 21, 4 pm at the Senior Center located at 406 Douglas Drive. Opening again Saturday from 8:00 to 3:00. All of our plants are inspected for disease by the Department of Agriculture staff. The FFA students from SoBoCo and Blue Fox Farms are the two local growers who provide beautiful flower and vegetable plants. Members bring plants from their gardens. There will be lots of beautiful hanging baskets, succulents, herbs and native plants. Come early to get our best buys! See you at the sale.