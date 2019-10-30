The storm system that brought heavy snow to parts of the Rocky Mountains this past weekend will be the first of a pair of storms to track across the Plains and Midwest this week.

Snow will spread from Colorado into northern Kansas throughout the day on Monday, then into southern Nebraska and western Iowa later in the afternoon.

Little to no accumulation is expected across these areas as snow showers look to remain light to start the week. Any snow that does lightly accumulate will be largely limited to unpaved and elevated surfaces.

“Marginal temperatures across central Kansas into southern Iowa will result in a mix of rain and snow,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Edwards stated.

Farther south and east, spotty rain showers will develop across central Missouri Oklahoma and into southern Texas.

The storm will then pick up speed Monday night as it moves toward the upper Midwest.

While snow will gradually taper off across eastern Nebraska, snow will spread across Iowa and into Wisconsin, where it may become moderate to heavy at times.

