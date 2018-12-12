A strong turnout for a Thanksgiving feast netted more than $2,000 for Welcome Home, a Veteran’s organization that works to find housing for homeless veterans.

Skyline Cafe in downtown Ashland was packed on Thanksgiving day as donors came for a “free” traditional Thanksgiving dinner and after their meal, they made a donation of their choice.

“We had folks from around Mid-Missouri,” said owner Brenda Ravenscraft, “and they were very generous with their gift.”

Ravenscraft said she especially appreciated the donation of six turkeys from the members of Ashland’s Walk in Faith Church.