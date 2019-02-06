Changes to federal and state taxes could cause confusion for students and Missouri families. The University of Missouri will open Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites to assist Missourians with their tax return preparation today through April 15.

“Taxes can be complicated for many families, and given the number of changes now facing taxpayers, this year is no exception,” said Andrew Zumwalt, an assistant extension professor of personal financial planning. “Our student tax preparers and staff have been through IRS training and certification and are prepared to help eligible families navigate their tax preparation for free.”

VITA is an IRS-sponsored program that provides free tax preparation assistance for low- to moderate- income-level homes. Trained community volunteers may help with special credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Credit for the Elderly or the Disabled.

The campus VITA site is located in the Office for Financial Success Room 162, Stanley Hall. It will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3:30 – 7 p.m. It will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

A location in downtown Columbia also will be open 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 4:15 – 7:45 p.m. on Mondays at the Family Impact Center at 105 E. Ash St. To search for VITA sites around Missouri, visit: http://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep.