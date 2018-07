MoCHIP is a comprehensive child identification program designed to give Missouri families a measure of protection against the ever increasing problem of missing and abducted children.

When? Saturday, July 21st, 2018 from 9am-3pm.

Where? Ashland Masonic Lodge #156, 215 E. Broadway, Ashland, 65010

Create a free personal record to identify you children! Enjoy free food, fun and activities!

Contact: Bruce Martin at 573-999-9044

For further information, visit:

www.mochip.org/what-we-do/

www.mochip.org/locations/ashland-masonic-lodge-156/