The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District will offer free CPR Classes to anyone living within the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District Community through 2018. The classes will be offered through the American Heart Association.

The first CPR for Friends and Family Class date is Saturday, January 27, 2018 beginning at 8:00 am at the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District Training Center located at 815 East Broadway in Ashland.

People may sign up by email: cpr@sbcfpd.org; call: 573-823-9615; or go to: cpr.heart.org.

Classes will be limited to 15 people in order to provide the best instruction possible. If you are a minor, you must attend with a parent or guardian.