The SoBoCo school board will meet on Thursday or Friday this week to accept the resignation of Teneil Wayne Stevenson, a Middle School PE teacher.

Stevenson, 35, has been on leave since Aug. 31 when he was questioned by Fulton Police during the Southern Boone – Fulton football game concerning an inappropriate communication with a Callaway County minor. Stevenson was a former employee in the Fulton school district.

Stevenson was recently indicted by a Callaway County grand jury on charges of Enticement of a Child.

According to Superintendent Chris Felmlee, Stevenson had cleared a background check before his short term of employment at Southern Boone Schools.