Longtime Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren died on Sunday, March 10 at her home in Columbia.

Noren, 63, had battled cancer for more than a year.

Noren had served as Boone County Clerk from 1983-2017. She was first nominated to the position by former clerk Chris Kelly. Noren was rarely opposed in elections and became a national source on upgrading and improving election processes.

Current Boone County Clerk Taylor Burkes said on social media that Noren would be missed.

“The team and I were saddened by the news we received from the Noren family earlier today,” Burkes posted. “Every day we work in that office, we are reminded of her passion and depth of knowledge. She will be sorely missed, but never forgotten, especially among Missouri’s County Clerks.”

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said Noren was an election expert and would be missed. “Wendy Noren will be greatly missed,” Ashcroft said.

“Wendy knew election law backward and forward, and was always looking for innovative ways to better serve the voters. I am thankful for her service to Boone County, the State of Missouri and the national election boards she led. We have lost a fierce protector of the people, and our prayers go out to her family and friends.”

In her resignation letter in 2017, Noren said she was proud of her office’s early adoption of technology, the improved ability of voters to register and the security of the ballot.