Boone County has seen an increase in the number of reported laboratory-confirmed flu cases in recent weeks, according to a release from the Boone County Public Health Department.

“It is important to remember that the number of flu cases reported may not be the actual numbers of flu cases that occurred during that time period,” stated the release. “Not every person with the flu seeks medical care, and not everyone who does seek medical care is tested for the flu.

140 cases reported the week of Jan. 22 – 28 and that number jumped to 225 cases for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4 and the week of Feb. 5-11.