Christelle Ilboudo, M.D., a pediatric infectious disease physician and medical director of infection control and prevention at University of Missouri Health Care, said this has been an especially severe year for influenza. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services there have been more than 5,700 confirmed cases of laboratory-positive influenza in Missouri since October 1, 2017.

These numbers will increase, as flu season lasts from September through March. However, it is possible to limit the further spread of flu by increasing the number of people vaccinated.

“Until the flu season is over, it is still a good time and a good idea to get a flu shot,” Ilboudo said.

