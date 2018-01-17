Flu and various virus bugs have hit the Southern Boone school district hard since the holiday break.

On Friday, superintendent Chris Felmlee said the district’s attendance was only 91%, down from its average of 98% attendance. Hit particularly hard was the Elementary school, with only 88% attendance. Earlier last week the attendance was only 93-94%.

Across the state, more than 5,700 Missourians have tested positive for the flu this season, compared to nearly 900 during the same period last year. There have been two flu-associated deaths, eight flu outbreaks and three flu-like school closures this season, including Boonville Schools. The previous week’s state report shows 46 deaths involving pneumonia and flu were reported – bringing the season-to-date total to 416 associated deaths in Missouri.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace