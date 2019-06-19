A little rain did not spoil the enthusiasm of the small crowd seen at the Ashland Community Park pond last weekend.

Eleven people participated in the Ashland Optimist’s 18th annual fishing derby Saturday, June 15, over Father’s Day weekend.

“I think the turnout was weather related,” said Lena Long of the Optimist Club. “Maybe we should have also put up flyers or something to help out.”

The Missouri Department of Conservation supplied fishing poles, bait and other equipment for participants.

By Carson Blake