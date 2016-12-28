More than 200 crashes in Boone County, none in Ashland

A light drizzle that started mid-morning on Friday turned Boone County roads into an ice rink, leaving dozens of motorists stranded and more than 200 crashes in the county.

The light rain was unexpected and unseen by many. Most schools around the county did not dismiss early, but as temperatures began to fall, streets became slick.

“We got all of our students home in good order,” said SoBoCo Superintendent of Schools Chris Felmlee. “We have some very good and caring bus drivers and we were fortunate to not have been hit by the storm like they were elsewhere.”

Less than one-tenth of an inch of rain was recorded, but the roads became gridlocked with either wrecks or slow-moving traffic. Reports of trips from Columbia south to Ashland included drives of more than two hours.

Ashland City Administrator Lyn Woolford said the city began pre-treating streets early on Friday and had three trucks out. “We treated early and often,” Woolford said.

The city also had two patrolmen on the streets, but no crashes were reported.

SoBoCo school board member and Boone County employee Price Nichols said county road crews reported more than 40 vehicles off the side of the roads in the Harrisburg area.

Statewide, the Missouri State Highway Patrol handled 1,117 calls for service and about 400 calls for crashes between Friday afternoon and early Saturday, which included 21 injuries and a fatality.

By Bruce Wallace