The Southern Boone Fire Protection District is looking for a few good men – and, of course, women.

The fire district has started its annual recruiting drive for volunteers and fire captain Jason Thomas says that they hope to attract 10-15 recruits.

“I think those who want to serve their community will get a lot out of it,” Thomas said. “I get a lot of self-worth out of my service and I think everyone learns some things that take them a little out of their comfort zone.”

But beyond some intrinsic and “feel good” rewards, the Southern Boone Fire District can point to a number of recruits who have made a career from their volunteer work at the department.

“We do have a number of firefighters from this district who have gone on to have professional careers,” Thomas said, “others have gone on to be EMTs.”

The fire district also can offer an outstanding deal on housing for a young recruit. “We offer free housing for firefighters who have completed training,” Thomas said. “They get the housing – but we have them out making calls for us,” Thomas said.

By Bruce Wallace