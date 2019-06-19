Lead photo: Members of the Southern Boone High School fishing team were unhand at the Ashland Optimist Fishing Clinic to demonstrate and help out local youth. From left: Jacob Brooks, Nathan Vandelicht, Isaac Jacober, Carter Miller, Brandon Sones, Braden Dement and Issac Bieghler.

Fire board plans for future growth and expansion

The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District will be placing a ‘no tax’ increase new bond issue on the April 2020 ballot.

The 2020 bond issue is to expand a fire shed location at Andrew Sapp road and Route MM, and replacing a number of trucks.

“Maintenance is killing us, and replacing aged out equipment,” said fire board treasurer Brandon Glascock. “Most [equipment] becomes unreliable because of age.”

The new shed is a part of the fire district’s strategic plan. The new location would give the district five locations throughout Southern Boone County, including Ashland, Hartsburg, Mount Pleasant and the Airport.

“This should help [residents] insurance premiums and response times,” said Cunningham.

“Approximately 80% of response calls are medical, the others are accident and fire related,” said Jason Thomas SoBoCo firefighter.

By Carson Blake