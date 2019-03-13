The April 2 elections for the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District Board have two seats for election with five individuals running: Jim Cunningham, sitting SoBoCo Fire Board President, Sam Scheulen, Alicia Ozenberger, Shelley Martin, and Liz Heyen.

Alicia Ozenberger, age 42, joined the volunteer SoBoCo fire department summer 2018, after recruitment and training. She currently works for a not-for-profit and has served on a board for substance abuse counselors working towards prevention.

“When I found out there was an opening, and after the knowing the volunteers, and the experience with budgeting and grant writing in non-profits could take the board to the next level,” said Ozenberger.

By Carson Blake