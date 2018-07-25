From sunshine to thunderstorms, sweat and hard work to relaxation and fun, Southern Boone County FFA students and Englewood 4-H members experienced it all at the Boone County Fair in Sturgeon.

The fair, starting with the Glory Days Rodeo on June 13 and ending with the truck and tractor pull on the 21st, gave the students an opportunity to see a year of activity come to fruition. Members showed livestock from cattle and horses to rabbits and hens for best in class and showmanship awards before selling them at an auction. They also had the chance to bring in arts and home economics projects.

For Ashley Sjostrand, a member of Englewood 4-H, the fair is a time where a little sibling competition happens. She’s been showing swine for four years and while she competes against other showers, she has a fun wager with her sister, Nicole, who shows her own pigs.

“And mine is always better,” Nicole joked.

Younger kids, like eight-year-old Cooper Skouby, who aren’t quite old enough to show livestock, the fair provides other entertainment. He gets to spend time with friends and his older brother Hunter, who shows cattle. Cooper even gets a taste for the hard work that comes with show week as he helps Hunter clean the cattle and prepare for the show.

But, his absolute favorite part of the fair is the rides, which were included in the price of gate admission and open every evening. The carnival provided an opportunity for kids who didn’t show to still enjoy the fair and time with family.

By Briley Eilers