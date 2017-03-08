Southern Boone Schools Superintendent Chris Felmlee said he was pleased with the pace of three construction projects at three different Southern Boone schools.

The Elementary School has four new classrooms being built, the Primary School has seven classrooms and a new gym and the high school has a new weight room/PE classroom being added to the east wall of its gym.

The three facilities are a combined 22,500 square feet of construction. Septagon Construction manager Jim Russell said last week during a tour of the new buildings that the project has been accident-free to this point.

Felmlee said the new kindergarten classrooms would provide additional space as well as allow the Special Needs as well as Pre-Kindergarten classes to move from the old elementary building to the Primary School. Other classrooms will be used to provide space for the growing kindergarten-through-second grade building.

Felmlee said the new weight room is an identical size of the current space, which will be refitted to provide locker rooms for football, soccer and track and field teams.