A 100-plus year old bridge in rural Western Callaway County will soon be replaced thanks to a federal grant.

“We’re very fortunate we got this grant,” Western District Commissioner Roger Fischer said. “If not, I don’t see how our budget could have included replacing this bridge.”

Built in the early 20th Century, the Burnett School Road Bridge is located on County Road 389 where it crosses Cedar Creek. It’s constructed of wooden planks and is in rough enough shape to be unsafe for traffic. It’s currently closed. However, its isolated location west of New Bloomfield means it sees only a handful of vehicles per day — which made it hard for the county commission to justify the expense of replacing it.

That’s where the Federal Land Access Program comes in.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~