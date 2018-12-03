Federal agencies will close Wednesday in honor of the late President George H.W. Bush.

Bush died Friday at age 94. Funeral services for the 41st president are planned for throughout this week. On Wednesday, Bush will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda starting Monday and extending through Wednesday. The final day, Dec. 5, has been declared a national day of mourning for Bush, according to an executive order from President Donald Trump.

The national day of mourning means federal offices and agencies will be closed Wednesday.

The United States Post Office will be closed and not deliver mail on Wednesday. Boone County Journal subscribers will receive their newspaper on Thursday, Dec. 6.

Some employees involved in national security, defense or select other jobs may still have to report for work.

The closures, the order noted, represents a “mark of respect for George Herbert Walker Bush, the forty-first President of the United States.”

“I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President George H.W. Bush. I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance,” Trump said.

The New York Stock Exchange will also close Wednesday. It will observe a moment of silence on Monday in honor of the late president.

Trump ordered the American flag to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings, military bases and overseas embassies for a period of 30 days.