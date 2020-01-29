The City of Ashland has recently become one of many to be impacted by the massive rate of Pizza Hut shop closures across the United States. In August 2019, the fast food giant’s parent company, Yum! Brands Inc., announced plans to close roughly 500 of its dine-in restaurants in the next year as a result of competition within the carryout and delivery food services.

According to the Yum! Website, there are 7,496 Pizza Hut locations in the United States. Of these, 6,100 are restaurants and 1,350 are considered “express locations” that focus primarily on delivery and carryout. This massive reduction would result in there being around 7,000 total locations remaining.

~ There’s more in today’s Journal ~

By Sofi Zeman