Last week’s heat wave had Ashland’s Sandy Robinson moving faster than ever. For the fourth year in a row, Robinson, who works at Ashland Pharmacy, coordinated the effort to have fans and window unit A/C delivered to those in need.

“We distributed 57 fans and 29 window air conditioning units,” Robinson said. “I’m so proud of this community for stepping up. This was a real neighbor-to-neighbor effort. We depend on our business community for a lot – but this was just people coming in and dropping off fans and others donating money or providing A/C units.”

The heat wave – which is cranking back up again today for another forecasted three-day run – brought temperatures near or above 100-degrees late last week and a heat indices of 110-degrees.

By Bruce Wallace