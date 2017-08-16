University of Missouri Health Care opened a new family medicine clinic to provide primary care in Ashland and southern Boone County on Monday.

The new 3,790 square-foot clinic is located in the Redtail Professional Building, 101 Redtail Drive, Suite C. It features seven exam rooms and a lab for testing.

“Family medicine is centered on lasting relationships between patients, their families and the physicians who provide their care,” said Steven Zweig, M.D., M.S.P.H., a family medicine physician at MU Health Care and Professor and Jack and Winifred Colwill Endowed Chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the MU School of Medicine. “As family medicine providers, we take care of patients throughout the continuum of life. It’s these lasting relationships forged in trust and knowledge that allow us as physicians to provide the best care to each patient.”

Luke Stephens, M.D., M.S.P.H., an MU family and community medicine physician, leads a team of providers at the clinic that includes a nurse practitioner, a licensed practical nurse and a patient service representative.

“I’m really excited to be back in Missouri,” Stephens said. “I grew up on a farm south of the Lake of the Ozarks in Stoutland, and received my master’s degree in public health and my medical training from MU. This feels like I’m home. It’s a privilege to be able to serve my community by providing quality, accessible primary care.”

Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer said the clinic was another step in economic development for the Southern Boone community.

By Bruce Wallace