Is expanding eligibility for Medicaid a good deal for Missourians? This question has loomed over policymakers for more than a decade. While hundreds of studies have detailed the costs and benefits of Medicaid expansion, consensus remains elusive. Many skeptics still question whether expansion is worthwhile from a budget perspective. Fourteen states still have not expanded Medicaid and support for expansion that have done so is not unanimous.

The Regional Economic Models Inc. (REMI) report (https://bit.ly/2BPuH7G) commissioned by the Missouri Foundation for Health provides a comprehensive analysis of how federal funding of expansion of MO HealthNet Medicaid services will affect the state’s economy.

