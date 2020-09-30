The Boone County Clerk’s Office would like to share the list of expanded voter resources that will be available in advance of the November 3rd General Election.

High voter turnout is expected and over 10,000 Boone County voters have already voted an absentee ballot at the clerk’s office or requested an absentee or mail-in ballot for the November 3rd General Election. Voters should make their plan now for how they want to participate in the election. The three voting options are: 1) in-person absentee voting between September 22 and November 2; 2) voting by mail, either with an absentee or a mail-in ballot requested by 5pm on October 21; or 3) voting at a polling place on November 3. To learn more about voting by mail options for the November election and to apply for an absentee ballot, go to https://www.showmeboone.com/clerk/votebymailoptions.asp.

“It’s important that every voter has the opportunity to cast their ballot and we will be offering more resources this fall to assist with that goal,” Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said.

~ Get more in today’s Journal ~