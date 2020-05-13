Sanitary precautions, absentee voting, and new polling places are all measures being taken to protect elections this year, says Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon. With the municipal April 7 election moved to June 2, the Clerks’ office is taking that time to prepare.

One of the biggest changes happening is the switch in polling locations. Some polling locations are areas that see regular activity from those who have been deemed higher risk for severe illness, and as such will not be used in the coming election. The Clerk’s Office has worked with Southern Boone Schools and Columbia Public Schools to arrange the usage of school property for voting.

For Ashland residents, the new gymnasium at the Southern Boone Elementary School will serve as the polling location on election day. A complete list of polling locations can be found on the Boone County Clerk’s Office website.

In order to ensure the safety of voters, “Election judges will have face masks and face shields, and we’ll have hand sanitizer available around the polling places. Poll workers will be cleaning the polling places on a regular basis to make sure that everything is wiped down after voters use it, and we are also instituting social distancing measures. So there will be markers on the floor every six feet so voters know where to stand,” Lennon said.

By Alex Naughton