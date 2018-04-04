Lead Photo: Southern Boone High School student Forrest Parker checks a computer during voting at Tuesday’s election. Voting on Tuesday morning was light, but polls were open until 7 p.m. Parker was part of the county’s youth volunteer project, along with SoBoCo student Nate Landers.

The Southern Boone Schools bond, the City of Ashland Park Tax and a political newcomer and incumbent were the big winners in Tuesday’s election.

The $4.8 million bond issue was approved by 75% of the 1,157 votes with 869 YES votes and 288 NO votes.

“It is the result we were hoping for,” said SoBoCo Superintendent Chris Felmlee. “We have great teamwork at Southern Boone between the faculty, administration, school board and the community. We are all focused on what’s best for kids.”

In his last election, former school board member George Carney tied board member Price Nichols, then lost when his name was not drawn from the hat. This year, he lost to newcomer Kris Harmon by a mere two votes.

Harmon, a union organizer in Jefferson City, out-polled Carney by 594 to 592 votes. Incumbent Joe Miller led the school board voting with 646 votes. Miller and Harmon will be sworn in at the district’s April meeting.

The Ashland Parks and Storm Water half-cent tax, estimated to raise $170,000, will not only provide funding for future projects, it will put $40,000 back into the city’s general fund previously used by the park. That money will go towards hiring another full-time police officer.

“I am very pleased that the voters approved the measure,” said Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer.

The mayor and each of the incumbent aldermen – Danny Clay, Leslie Martin and Rick Lewis – all ran unopposed. Rhorer and the aldermen will have to find a volunteer to represent Ward 2 to replace Jim Fasciotti, who chose not to run again.

Two positions were open on the Hartsburg town board and with no names on the ballot, there were 33 write-in ballots.

By Bruce Wallace