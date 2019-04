The City of Ashland’s Park Board will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday, April 20, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ashland City Park.

Children eight and younger are welcome to participate.

The hunt will start precisely at 2:00, so arrive early and bring your basket to collect eggs and treats. In case of inclement weather, the Easter Egg Hunt will be held in the Middle School Cafetorium.