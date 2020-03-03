By Ernie Wren

The mission of the Southern Boone Economic Development Council (SBEDC) “is to unite individuals, businesses, educational partners, civic organizations and government leaders in collaborative efforts to improve the quality of life for area residents by encouraging a stronger economic base in the greater Southern Boone area.”. To that end, the SBEDC will be joining with the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce to offer two exciting events; “The Great Gatsby Gala” and the “2020 Leadership Breakfast”.

The Gatsby Gala

“The Great Gatsby” is a 1925 novel written by American author F. Scott Fitzgerald. A feature of the book is that it describes extravagant parties during the 1920’s, and in that tradition, today’s “Great Gatsby Parties” often include a 1920’s theme, with costumes, music and dancing. The gala will feature a delicious prime rib dinner prepared by Bruce Bauer of Bauer Homes, and Bridget Canaday and Rachel Pounds of Word of Mouth Catering. Local band Chill Bone, will be on stage beginning at 8 p.m. Complimentary adult beverages will be served, which requires attendees to be 21 years old. Proceeds from the event will be used by the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce to help fund a part-time person dedicated to Chamber and economic development activities such as attracting and retaining vital businesses in Southern Boone County.

The Gala is March 14, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. with the dance beginning at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are now $50 for individual tickets or $75 for a couples ticket. Interested parties can check out the website and purchase tickets online if interested at www.southernboonechamber.com.

