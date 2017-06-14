Due to a restructure of the Southern Boone Economic Development Council (SBEDC), openings are now available on the Board of Directors.

A press release from the council said, “It is the goal of the Southern Boone Economic Development Council to provide current and potential businesses with the resources to expand and grow their footprint in Southern Boone County. As members of the Council, we will work with regional partner organizations to encourage the retention and expansion of our existing businesses. We will also provide proactive business assistance in the attraction of new retail, industrial and office developments.”

Board members attend monthly meetings as well as manage task-driven projects such as fundraisers, education or outreach programs and relationship building with partners and key stakeholders in community development.

Anyone interested in either of these positions can email SBooneEDC@gmail.com and state why they are interested in serving on the Board for SBEDC in addition to the skills and talents they would lend to the committee.